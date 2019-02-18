SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, February 18, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, February 16, in observance of Presidents Day.

All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, February 19.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Aug 28, 2024 - It’s All About the Kids at West End Service Station Sept. 7

Aug 10, 2024 - Evangelical School Invites Enrolled Families and Public to Attend Open House

Yesterday - Celebrating Donna Wendel's 43-Year Journey in Healthcare

Aug 6, 2024 - House Music Festival Set To Raise Funds For Alton's iMerge Community Center

Aug 28, 2024 - Illinois EPA Awards Over $483,000 to Public Water Supply Facilities for Energy Efficiency Upgrades

 