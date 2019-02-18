SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, February 18, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, February 16, in observance of Presidents Day.

All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, February 19.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

