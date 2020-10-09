SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Service facilities will close in observance of Columbus Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a:

Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Monday through Saturday schedule, which are Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West, will be closed on Saturday, October 10 and Monday, October 12, 2020.

Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

All office and Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

As a reminder, White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. Extended expirations for vehicle stickers are in effect until Nov. 1, 2020. In addition, White is reminding drivers age 75 and older with valid driver’s licenses that their driver’s license expiration date has been extended by one year; the new expiration date is their birthday in 2021.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility. Customers may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

