SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, October 8, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, October 6, in observance of Columbus Day.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, October 9.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

