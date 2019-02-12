SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, February 12, in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

All offices and facilities will be open for business Wednesday, February 13.



Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.