SPRINGFIELD - Due to inclement weather conditions, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging those seeking Secretary of State services at Driver and Motor Vehicle facilities to call (800) 252-8980 or visit www.ilsos.gov to ensure availability.



“In times of inclement weather, like the current cold snap the state is experiencing this week, Illinoisans should check ahead to ensure that they have access to the services they require before heading out to the DMV,” Giannoulias said. “We’ve also made more services available online at www.ilsos.gov so people no longer need to visit a DMV.”

In addition to more services now available online at ilsos.gov as a part of Giannoulias’ “Do-it-Online, Skip-the-Line” approach, the office has made design changes to its website to make all available online services more accessible and expanded eligibility for online driver’s license and state ID renewals.

