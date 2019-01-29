SPRINGFIELD - The Secretary of State facilities and offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to dangerously cold temperatures.

Online services will be available. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com to change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

A determination will be made on Wednesday at noon regarding a possible closure due to weather for Thursday, Jan. 31. Please visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com for updates on closures.