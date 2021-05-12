



CITY OF JENNINGS PRECINCT - As the investigation has progressed, detectives have identified the suspect vehicle in the below homicide, which occurred at the Sonic, located at 8431 Lucas and Hunt Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four door Toyota Corolla, model year between 2000 and 2006. It is gray in color and has dark tinted windows. The vehicle displayed an unknown State of Missouri temporary plate on the rear and no plate on the front. The vehicle also has visible damage to the lower trim on the front passenger side. The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Lucas and Hunt Road following the shooting. Attached are actual images of the vehicle.

Detectives are also aware that several vehicles were present in the drive-through line of the restaurant at the time of the incident and all departed once the shooting started. These potential witnesses are strongly encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 to speak to investigators.

On April 14, 2021 at approximately 8:55 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male seated in the driver seat of his vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

