COLUMBIA – On Tuesday, March 6th, the Monroe County IL Economic Development Corporation will host the second session in its “Start-Up Southwest Illinois” program series from 4:30–6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at the “11 South” building in Columbia. The site address is 1000 11 South, formerly 247 Sandbank Rd.

“Start-up Southwest Illinois” is a series of workshops and mentoring sessions that allow entrepreneurs to start vetting ideas for feasibility and desirability; find collaborators and mentors; and get connected to money, space, general resources, and business advice.

“Our first session, Idea Jam, was extremely successful and attracted nearly 50 aspiring entrepreneurs from across the region. Session II hopes to build on that interest and provide some additional tools that are so important to getting a business off the ground,” stated Edie Koch, Monroe County EDC Executive Director.

Jo Ann Di Maggio May, Director of the Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE, will be on hand to help facilitate. “Session II will focus on the development of a business plan and an executive summary - key items needed to secure financing, said Di Maggio. “Not only will these documents help an entrepreneur get in the door with a loan officer, they can also help to meet requirements to enter regional business plan competitions featuring lucrative cash prizes.”

Monroe County EDC encourages anyone who has developed a great business idea and is ready to take it to the next level, to attend this session. There is no cost to attend, nor any prerequisites, just an interest in starting a business.

Questions on Session II and other MCIEDC-sponsored entrepreneurial events should be directed to ekoch@mciledc.com

About the Monroe County IL Economic Development Corporation

The Monroe County IL Economic Development corporation is a 501 (c)(3) not for profit organization whose purpose is to encourage, promote and assist economic development in the region. The organization’s investor/membership is made up of business and government leaders dedicated to growing a more diversified local economy, a broader tax base, and an enhanced quality of life for the region.

About the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center

The IL Metro East SBDC provides no cost, one stop assistance to entrepreneurs, new ventures, and small businesses by means of counseling, training, research, and advocacy. Service area is a nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph.

