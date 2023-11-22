ALTON - Emerson Roderfeld is “the epitome of optimism,” according to Lovejoy Elementary School Principal John Ducey.

The second grader was recognized at the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, for her character and helpfulness as a friend. She has a “contagious” personality that draws other students to her, and she is especially kind to students who are having a tough day.

Throughout her time in the district, Roderfeld has been named an Optimist Student of the Month and a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Lovejoy Elementary School. Her first grade teacher, Jodi Lynn, noted that Roderfeld has always been helpful and eager to make other students feel better. These personality traits have been with her since Roderfeld started at Alton.

“She was always so kind to others and would give hugs to those that felt sad and invited them to play or work with her. She often helped me in the classroom,” Lynn remembered. “She greets me with a smile and a hug and still offers to help me when needed. I’m very proud of her.”

Tutor Kathleen Nicolet called Roderfeld “a very good role model” for other students. She already has a reputation as a kind, respectful person, whether she’s in the classroom, on the playground or playing with her friends and siblings outside of school.

Her second-grade teacher, Scott Brady, learned early on this semester that this reputation rings true. Not every student likes coming to school. But Roderfeld is always happy to be there, and her eagerness to learn rubs off on other students. Brady said that Roderfeld’s character is her most admirable trait.

“She is always in a great mood and is excited to be at school,” he added. “She continuously offers kind words to others. She also has an innate ability to know when others need help or feel sad, and she always tries to help.”

Congratulations to Emerson for this recognition by Lovejoy Elementary School and the Hayner Public Library District!

