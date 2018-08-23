GRANITE CITY - Simmons Hanly Conroy will host “Second Chance Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Granite City Township Building, 2600 Delmar Ave., Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

The "Second Chance Saturday" is to help eligible area residents expunge or seal criminal records; resolve outstanding traffic warrants, misdemeanor warrants, and ordinance violations without concern for arrest; register to vote; find employment; update their driver’s license; and more. Similar events took place in 2016 in Alton, Illinois and again in 2017 in Venice, Illinois. These events helped hundreds of people begin the expungement process as a first step at a second chance.

By offering pro-bono meetings with attorneys and bringing all the necessary agencies together to facilitate the expungement or sealing process, “Second Chance Saturday” will provide a unique opportunity for qualifying attendees to complete the entire application process in a single day – with free legal representation – allowing them to avoid the stress, uncertainty and protracted timelines of the traditional process that can often take 4-6 months to complete. Individuals with a criminal background often have difficulty re-entering the workforce or finding housing. An expungement or sealing can give people a second chance by removing that barrier caused by a past encounter with the law years ago.



More like this:

Related Video: