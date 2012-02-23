Isaac's Rays of Hope is preparing for its Second Annual Sunshine Run: Creating Brighter Days for Kids with Cancer! We are in full fundraising swing and would like to let you know what we have been up to.

At last year's Inaugural Sunshine Run, we were able to raise almost $11,000! The hospital has been very grateful to have an account with IMMEDIATE access to funds (without all the "red tape" to go through) to assist families in getting utilities turned back on that have been shut off. Other families have struggled to pay rent to stay in their homes and our organization has been successful in helping them continue to remain in their homes/apartments. We are continuing to raise money to support our dear family at Cardinal Glennon, but would also like to extend our Rays of Hope family out to other hospitals (i.e., St. Louis Children's Hospital, Mercy Hospital's Pediatric Cancer Center, etc.) That's why we have recently applied for our own 501c3 status! It is a lengthy process but we are anxiously awaiting approval and hope to receive a response by the fall.

This year, the money from the Sunshine Run will continue to support the families in Cardinal Glennon's Cancer Center and all donations will continue to be tax deductible. Nothing will change. We have a great event planned for the kids and adults alike. The 2nd Annual Sunshine Run will take place on Saturday, September 29, 2012 at 9a (registration at 8a). A 4 mile run will take place along with a 2 mile walk and a 100 yard Dash of Hope (Kids' fun run). We are hoping that participants will be able to assist us in obtaining sponsors for their participation. Make it fun! We encourage you to dress up as something that promotes HOPE for these children! (appropriate and respectful attire, please)

We invite you to "LIKE" our Facebook page (and share with your friends and family) so that you may receive updates on the run. We also have a few events coming up that you may be interested in participating in (Hats for Heroes, Flamingo Flocking, Home Run Derby/Skills Challenge, and Quarter Auction)! If you would like to host your own fundraiser for our organization, we will be happy to assist you in any way we can! Last year, students at Altamont High School raised money and helped us spread Christmas cheer to the children!

We pray that we can continue to support our Rays of Hope families and promote Childhood Cancer Awareness for many years to come! We would not be able to do this without your support! Thank you so much!

