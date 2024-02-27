EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Judges Go To School Day Circuit Judges Amy Maher, Amy Sholar and Associate Judges Veronica Armouti, Andrew Carruthers, Angela Donohoo, and Justin Zimmerman of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, IL participated in the second annual Judges Go to School Day on Monday, February 12, 2024.

This is a project of the Illinois Judges Association aimed at children in grades K-4 to encourage the appreciation, value, and enjoyment of reading. Judges read popular children books by Martha Brenner, Abe Lincoln’s Hat or Be You by Peter H. Reynolds, to a class of young students at Renfro and Webster Elementary schools in Collinsville, IL, Eunice Smith Elementary school in Alton, IL, and Venice Elementary school in Granite City, IL. They discussed the books’ intersection with history and the law and donated the book to each school library.

Article continues after sponsor message

Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers stated, “We are pleased to partner with Madison County schools and teachers on the importance of youth literacy. We hope to inspire further interest in reading and our legal system. The in-class interactions with the students make the reading program enjoyable.” Additionally, Associate Judge Justin

Zimmerman stated, “As judges, we are committed to community engagement. The Judges Go to School Day is a great way to honor the legacy of Abraham Lincoln with our local students.”

The project is the latest in a series of community programs undertaken by the Illinois Judges Association that include the IJA’s Page It Forward reading and tutoring program. Information on these and other programs can be found on the IJA website at https://ija.memberclicks.net/in-school-programs.

For more information, contact: Marla Davis Trial Court Administrator 618-296-4884

More like this: