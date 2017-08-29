ALTON - On Saturday, September 9, the The Dream Center of Alton will host their second annual Freedom Fest.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community will honor veterans and first responders provide free veteran services on site all while enjoying family entertainment, a rock climbing wall and a car show.

Dar Bryant, Director of the Dream Center, said helping struggling veterans has always been a passion of his and that last years Freedom Fest was very positive and appreciative.

"We're honoring and serving those that served us so well, number one," Bryant said. "Also we want to honor and remember first responders. Those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for the community and for our freedom. What we wanted to do though also was make it a community event. Something for the entire community."

With such a positive response last year Bryant decided to add to the event this year with a car show more other activities for the whole family, but the main purpose remains honoring veterans.

"It's bringing the community together and it's all in honor of our vets and first responders," Bryant said. "The main thing that we are trying to do is bring awareness to the community of the sacrifice that our veterans have paid and our first responders. Also to bring awareness to the fact that we have an awful lot of veterans out there struggling. When we have vets in the streets homeless, I mean to me that's just appalling."

Bryant said that, even though it can be a somber day, it is still a great way honor veterans and first responders.

"As far as the type of different events I tried to look at what the community would want as well as what would bring honor," Bryant said. "Something the entire community can enjoy. It's a very somber day but it's also a very eventful day. It's a way to bring the community together and honor and serve those that have served us."

Freedom Fest will be held at the Dream Center of Alton at 3401 B Fosterburg Road.

