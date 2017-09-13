ALTON – Calling all pooches, pups, furbabies, mutts and hounds – you are invited to bring your best human friend to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmers & Artisans Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and SNIP Alliance, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Participants also can learn about animal welfare charities and pet-related services. At the SNIP Alliance booth, learn about low-cost spay and neuter clinics which are effective ways to control the stray population.

Exciting features of the event include a pet parade and costume contest at 10 a.m. Make sure your pooch has their favorite getup on to win prizes by getting the most likes on facebook.com/SNIPAlliance starting at noon and voting until 4pm on the day of the event.

Vendors will sell handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, pet magnets and pet pads. There will be an adopt-a-thon if you are looking to add to your family. Reese Photography will have a fun photo booth where you can take pictures with your pet free of charge. Marcie Theisen will be there with a free face-painting booth to transform children into puppies.

On top of all the fun things planned, please bring a donation to help our partners at the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry who provides complimentary pet food to families facing unexpected loss of income. Donations of cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars and leashes are greatly appreciated.

The SNIP Alliance and Riverbend Pet Food Pantry always need volunteers to help. If you are interested in helping out at SNIP Alliance’s low cost spay-neuter clinics or other events, visit SNIP Alliance’s webpage, www.snipalliance.org, to fill out a volunteer form. If you are interested in bagging or distributing food for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, visit facebook.com/RiverbendPetFoodPantry for details.



SNIP Alliance is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) that is dedicated to saving lives before animals end up in shelters, animal control facilities or on the streets. We do this by reducing pet overpopulation through education, providing low-cost spay and neuter clinics and acting as a resource for those seeking low cost spay and neuter services.

We have provided spay-neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations to over 5,100 animals. There has also been a 35% reduction in intake at Madison County Animal Control as well as a 56% reduction of euthanasia.

https://www.snipalliance.org/



Alton Main Street's mission is to engage our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

http://www.altonmainstreet.org

