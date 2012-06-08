ALTON, IL – June 7, 2012 – Green-Perkins Promotions, in partnership with Jacoby Arts Center’s LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert series and Howard Neal Entertainment, presents their second annual cancer awareness benefit concert on Saturday, June 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Arts Center or by contacting Ronald “Poncho” Green at 618-580-4138 or Eva Perkins at 618-604-2141.

The benefit performance will share the sweet Southern-style rock, blues, and rock-and-roll sounds of the local favorite Mondinband, featuring “Big George” Brock, Jr. Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m. A beverage cash bar will be available, along with food and other merchandise from a variety of local vendors.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

