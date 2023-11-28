ALTON – Alton Pride’s second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition was a huge success. Eleven area bars participated in the competition which ran October 28 thru November 12. A grand total of 3,366 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period – that’s over a 50% increase from last year!

Article continues after sponsor message

The donations collected were paired with turkeys from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends. This partnership successfully provided 55 Thanksgiving meals to Alton Riverbend Head Start and families in need in the community. A large donation was also made to the Crisis Food Center, the Boy’s & Girl’s Club Pantry and the Crisis Pantry in Alton.

The winner of the competition, having collected 1,474 items, was Pete’s Lounge! This is the second year in a row that Pete’s Lounge has won and they beat their total last year by over 200 items. Pete’s Lounge is located at 100 Big Arch Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035, near Alton Square Mall. Owner Mike Sholar has made sure there is a little something for everybody from delicious dinner specials to thirst-quenching drinks and video gaming. The relaxing and friendly atmosphere is inviting to all persons over 21.

A special thank you to the other participants in the competition: Norb’s Tavern, DJ’s Bar & Grill, Bubby & Sissy’s, Morrisons Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, The Firehouse, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, FLOCK, and the Sip & Play Wine & Gaming Café.

More like this: