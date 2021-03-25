ALTON - Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com has hired a new highly experienced sales person - Bryan Hensley - to help broaden sales in all its various products.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said he met Bryan almost 14 years ago when Bryan was a salesman for Charter Cable. Bryan has more than 30 years of sales experience in television and radio.

"I bought a Charter Cable advertising package from Bryan almost 14 years ago when I started Riverbender.com," Hentrich said. "I remember we were advertising on Monday night football at the time. He impressed me then and was a great representative for Charter. I'm confident Bryan will take care of our clients the way he took care of me. I'm excited to have someone with his level of experience, positive attitude, and professionalism on our team. He is already off to a great start!"

Bryan is a lifelong Alton resident and Marquette High School graduate.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I have worked in the radio and television industry in programming and sales for over 30 years," Bryan said. "My past job history includes WBGZ, KMOX in St. Louis and Charter Communications.

"Over the last several years I have seen many businesses shift their advertising to digital. People spend more time online than ever before so it makes sense that placing advertising dollars on the internet has become the most effective way to reach people. I am thrilled that I have the opportunity to work in my home town and with a company as well respected and with as many opportunities as Riverbender."

Bryan said he was very excited about Riverbender Radio's start and the three brand new music stations, The Bridge, The River and The Eagle.

"Radio streaming numbers are growing rapidly, this is a service that is great for people who love music and great for area businesses that look to reach these listeners," Bryan said.

More like this: