ALTON - An extensive search is underway Tuesday in the vicinity of the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton, where a man allegedly set his house on fire early Monday morning.

Fire and then law enforcement responded to the Alpha Drive address after a call at 3:59 a.m. on Monday of a fire at the residence. The fire was extinguished and the family inside was able to get out safely. The man who allegedly started the fire left before law enforcement arrived and remains at large.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police had a search plane over a significant wooded area behind and to the front of the Alpha Drive in Alton Tuesday morning. Several Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies were also on hand in the search.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office was present to investigate the apparent home arson.

Anyone with any information regarding the Alpha Drive fire case, please contact (618) 692-4433.

More like this: