Alton – On Saturday, June 26, 2010, at approximately 0840 hours, the Alton Police Department was notified that Bonnie Woodward, white female, DOB: 6/27/62, blond hair, green eyes, 5'7”, 240 lbs. has been missing since Friday, June 25, 2010. It was reported that Woodward was last seen on Friday, at approximately 1500 hours, in the parking lot of her place of employment in Alton, IL. Witnesses reported seeing Woodward speaking with a white male, mid 40's, brown hair, with gray along the temples, standing next to a silver or gray 2000-2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Woodward was wearing yellow scrub pants and a yellow and white scrub top.

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau is currently working leads associated with this case. If anyone has seen a woman matching this description, or has knowledge of where she can be located please contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 250.

For those interested, a press conference will be held at 1600 hours today at the Law Enforcement Center.

