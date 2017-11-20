WHITE HALL - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers continues to seek information to try to bring Jared Hanna back home to Jerseyville.

"We don't want the public to forget about Jared, which sometimes happens in a cold case," said Two Rivers Crime Stoppers secretary Brenda Schulte said. "During the White Hall Police Department's Fall Festival, we had some young ladies go around and hand out Jared's Missing Person flier, along with putting them on vehicles. This is one of those cases that just bothers you."

Heather Hanna, sister of Jared, said: "We want to bring him home and get closure. "We've prepared ourselves for the worst, but always hope for the best."

Jared Hanna was 28 when he went missing on July 2, 2011, and his sister said, "Jared would never leave his two daughters, unless it was for work." Jared was last seen in Centralia, IL., which is located in Clinton Co. Witnesses say they had seen him in the area of Joliff Bridge Road in Clinton County, IL. His white 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned on Joliff Road as well. Jared would now be 34 years old.

Jared was last seen wearing t-shirt, jean shorts and tennis shoes. Jared is 5'7" 195 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair and he last had a buzz cut. He has a unique feature as he has a scar on the left back of head and right heel of his foot. Please, if you have any information, call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-918-8911. You may also contact Jersey County Sheriff's Office at 618-498-6881 or Clinton County Sheriff Office at 618-594-4555. Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on Jared.

"We want to help this family find closure and peace of mind," said Two Rivers Crime Stoppers President Terry Woelfel. "If anyone knows anything please call. It is all anonymous; let's all band together and get Jared home." Heather Hanna also stated "It is deer season, please keep your eyes open for anything that could help break this case."

