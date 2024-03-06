ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior guard Sean Williams was a big component in the Explorers’ outstanding season where they went 26-9 overall under head coach Cody Best in 2023-2024.

Coach Best described Sean as the club’s senior leader and “our energy guy.”

Sean Williams is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Sean was our captain and he was thought of highly by the coaching staff and his teammates,” Coach Best said. “I love the kid and he is definitely one of the smartest kids I have ever coached. He was able to easily learn multiple positions. He always would take the stress away from me in practice with his leadership. When he spoke, everyone listened.”

Sean carries a 3.973 grade-point average at Marquette and he is one of the top-ranked students at his school. He has been in the National Honor Society for two years and Student Council for four years, has been nominated for the IHSA All Academic Scholar Athlete honor, is a Silver Medallion recipient and an Illinois State Scholar.

He is very active in his community with his church, tutoring, coaching elementary golfers, tutoring, recycling and much more. He was a golfer at Marquette for three years and captain this past year and was a regional, sectional and state qualifier in 2023. He is also was a baseball player in 2021 and 2022.

Again, congrats to Sean on his recognition as a Tucker Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

More like this: