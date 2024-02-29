ALTON - One of the Alton boys basketball team's best sharpshooters from three-point range this season was senior Sean Tyus.

Tyus had four three-pointers against Memphis Home Education Association, SIUE Charter, Springfield and Edwardsville. He had three three-pointers against Jacksonville and Jennings. One of his better games was early in the season when he hit four threes in the second half against Edwardsville in early December 2023.

Sean is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Alton head boys Coach Dylan Dudley said losing Sean late in the season to an injury was a blow to the team.

"When he was on the floor our spacing was better which provided more opportunities for everyone within our offense," the coach said. "As I told him, I wish we could coach him for another season because he would be even better on both ends of the floor for us."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Tyus said the key to the Redbirds' success was working some of the inconveniences out and communicating as a team.

"Yeah, I mean, I had trust in my teammates," Tyus said, "and I had faith from the start we were going to have a good year. I knew we were going to prevail and have a good season."

The Redbirds had a very good preseason practice routine under Coach Dudley, where the team was up bright and early before school, working hard and supporting each other as the start of the season approached.

"We practiced every morning," Tyus said, "We woke up before school, we worked hard, everybody got along. It was a really good vibe, so I think practice went really well and that's why we started off with a 4-0 record."

"What Sean did is hard, coming into a program in his senior year and fitting in like he did, he deserves all the credit, what a great kid," Coach Dudley said."

Again congrats to Sean on the recognition as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High.

More like this: