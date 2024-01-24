ROXANA - One of the leaders on the hardwood for the Roxana Shells this basketball season has been sophomore forward Sean Maberry. Maberry has stepped up as a primary scorer on the Shells basketball program, and the team is reaping the rewards.

When Sean Maberry’s on, it’s likely Roxana is firing on all cylinders as well. The Shells have won eight of ten games where Maberry has scored in the double digits. Not just a scorer, Sean takes pride in using his talents to set up his teammates.

“I just try to get my team buckets whenever they need it.” said Maberry after a big win for his Shells against Bunker Hill.

For his contributions, Maberry is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Maberry is just a sophomore, but so important in the Shells basketball setup, and he credits his growth this season.

“I feel like in my freshman year, I was just a little timid,” Sean said after a big 21-point game against Bunker Hill. “I feel like I really stepped into my role as a scorer and a rebounder, and I think I’ve done that well.”

The numbers bear that out. Maberry’s found a consistency all over the floor for head coach Mark Briggs and the Shells, and has the ability to knock down outside shots, put back rebounds, and set up teammates for easy looks.

“I feel like I’ve just matured as a person,” Sean said of his growth in his sophomore year. “And that’s helped me grow into my role.”

With the business end of the season to come, Maberry’s goal for his Shells team is to cross the 20-win plateau. After helping them to win number 14 over Bunker Hill Tuesday night, 20 wins is more than attainable for Sean and the Shells.

