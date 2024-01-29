CARROLLTON - There is something special about small towns and sports, especially in Greene and Calhoun counties.

On Saturday night, there was an epic matchup between the Carrollton High Hawks girls' basketball team and the Calhoun Warriors. The game was everything it was proclaimed to be with Claire Hagen sinking a shot literally at the buzzer for Calhoun to win 46-45.

For the Carrollton girls, the defeat was heartbreaking, but head coach Brian Madson said he was so proud of both teams and their performance. He praised Hagen on her last-second heroics and said he had never witnessed a shot quite like that one. The girls battled it out for four quarters on the floor, but in the end, both Calhoun and Carrollton's fans collected together as friends on the court. The court was literally filled with nearly everyone who attended the game and the girls after it ended.

Carrollton’s girls are back, much like the days of yesteryear under Coach Lori Blade and the state championships. The Lady Hawks were dominant for several years under the legendary coach.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton Athletic Director Greg Pohlman has witnessed many of the Carrollton girls' success stories and he said he hadn’t seen a crowd as big as the one on Saturday night, Jan. 27, 2024, in many, many, years.

“It was so nice to see both sides filled with fans,” he said with a huge smile.

Carrollton hosts Calhoun in a rematch on Feb. 5, 2023, for those who want to see these two remarkable squads square off once again, and they may meet again in the postseason.

The Carrollton fans, many of whom are shown here, love their Hawks. The Carrollton side on Saturday was a sea of green and that will likely continue with this year’s exciting squad, as many will return in 2024-2025 and beyond.

More like this: