GRAFTON – Raging Rivers Waterpark is no longer just for humans. The St. Louis area waterpark welcomes sea lions to the park to entertain and educate guests for a limited time beginning this Saturday, June 19. Sea Lion Splash, the only traveling sea lion show in the United States, runs through Sunday, June 27 and is included with park admission or a 2021 Season Pass. VIP Sea Lion Packages are available for an additional cost.

Sea Lion Splash, Operated by Squalus, Inc., brings whiskered wonders up close to park guests with singing and dancing, acrobatics, and silly antics. Not only will the sea lions dazzle, but they will also teach guests about the plight of sea lions, what humans can do to help and interesting facts about the stars of the show.

“Sea lions are such fascinating animals that many people never get to see in person,” said General Manager Ken Handler. “They love the water just about as much as our guests and we are happy to welcome this ‘family’ of sea lions to the park for a week so that we can learn about them; where they come from, who takes care of them and how they like to have fun.”

Raging Rivers Waterpark is open every day through August 22, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by weekends through September 6. Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Guests can purchase 2021 season passes for $64.99 and platinum season passes for $79.99 plus tax per person, for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts, and other perks. Guests can also save on daily admission by purchasing in advance online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features six water attractions, including an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, and a million-gallon wave pool. For more information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

