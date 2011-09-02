SCSSTUDIOFILMZ is proud to be screening their new film BATS IN THE CLOCKTOWER a non-profit, fan film starring, , Ryan Gregory - The Joker, Mike Farmer - The Penguin, Doug Fesler – Batman, Peter Marks – Alfred and Erik A. Williams - The Riddler .The film was written, produced and directed by Scott Stoltz, with support by Co Producers, Kerri Stoltz, and JC Chandler and Associate Producer Donny Blake. They achieved great success on the opening night to a nearly sold out crowd at The Tivoli Theater in St. Louis, MO in August and is getting rave reviews from fans and critics.

Blocked by four walls like “Bats in the Clocktower”, Alfred Pennyworth realizes his master’s life swirls in chaos and his alter ego Batman has lost control of Gotham City. Alfred has set out to save the legacy by intercepting the phenomenon that comes to earth once every 60 years. Gotham has fallen victim to its darkest foes, whose chilling leader has come to power, crushing the city with jokes and riddles. Now the second face of crime is determined to destroy the legacy and the foundation it was built upon.

Scott Stoltz of SCSSTUDIOFILMZ produced this non-profit fan film to display his and the crews ability to complete a film of this scale on a micro-budget. Having multiple films slated for 2011 and 2012 release, we look forward to producing more films the future and we thank you for your support.

BATS IN THE CLOCKTOWER is a feature Batman fan film that not only includes characters from all the different Bat mythos and his rogue gallery but from around the DC Universe.

SCSSTUDIOFILMZ plans to donate the door proceeds for Sept. 17th screening to JAC. You may ask yourself why are we screening at JAC, a large part of BATS was shot at JAC and St. Louis metro locations. Please come out and support our film and the local arts.

Film Showing – Sept. 17, 2011 7:00 pm

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) 27 East Broadway

Alton, IL 62002-6306

(618) 462-5222

Tickets $10.00 at door Cash Bar and munchies.

This is the Cast and Crew Wrap Party so come to the

Meet and Greet the Cast of BATS IN THE CLOCKTOWER at JAC

