As children head back to school, doctor’s offices are always filled with kids needing check-ups, immunizations, and in some cases, heart screenings.

This is particularly the case for athletes, according to Frank Han, MD, pediatric cardiologist with OSF HealthCare.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Every time people go back to school, there is a need for heart screenings to help look for heart problems in children,” Dr. Han says.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) conducted a 10-year review of sudden death during sporting activities. The objective was to characterize the demographics and causes of sudden cardiac death during sports played in Australia. Nearly 20,000 autopsies were conducted between 2006 and 2015. Most deaths were from adults.

The findings showed the small number of children who died from heart conditions either were arrhythmogenic or presumed arrhythmogenic, producing or tending to produce cardiac arrhythmia. Or the kids had inherited cardiomyopathies, an acquired or hereditary disease of the heart muscle.

That’s why Dr. Han recommends parents speak to their children’s pediatricians to make sure they’re aware if their child has a Article continues after sponsor message