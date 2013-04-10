Principia’s Center for Sustainability will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film Switch on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Wanamaker Hall.

Taking the premise that the energy conversation is polarized, Switch encourages a balanced understanding and explores leading energy sites from coal to solar, oil to biofuels, most of them never before seen on film.

Dr. Scott Tinker, who produced the film, traveled the world to gather footage for the film. Dr. Tinker is director of the Bureau of Economic Geology and state geologist of Texas. He is also on the faculty of the University of Texas at Austin and lectures widely to industry, government, and academic groups.

Principia College is among 250 universities across the country hosting screenings of the film. Switch was created by Arcos Films and directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Harry Lynch. Switch is part of the Switch Energy Project, a multi-prong effort that includes the film, a video-based website, and an education program of videos and curricula co-developed with the American Geological Institute. Admission to the film is free.

To learn more, visit community.principiaalumni.org.

