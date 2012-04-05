Scouting for Wildlife is an exciting new program for girls who love the outdoors. The weekend-long event will be held April 27th – 29th and will offer girls in grades 6 - 12 the opportunity to get up close with wildlife. Girls will meet a live flying squirrel and build squirrel nest boxes, try out radio telemetry and sharpen their wildlife tracking skills, identify bats using the Annabat meter, find out about fish in Little Grassy Lake and meet a wildlife Rehaber and some of her animals. Scouting for Wildlife

strives to show girls the path to turn their passion for wildlife into a career.

The event takes place at Camp Cedar Point in Makanda and is sponsored by Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Southern Illinois University and Southeast Missouri University.

Registration is just $20 for Girl Scouts and $32 for non-scouts and includes camping, meals and all activities. To register contact Carol Ann Hering at 618-692-0692.

For more information about upcoming programs, please contact the Refuge Visitor Center at 618/998-5933.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is part of the National Wildlife Refuge System which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for

the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

