Scouting for Food
On Saturday, thousands of Scouts in the Lewis & Clark Council and
additional volunteers and parents collected 374,979 food items during
the annual "Scouting for Food" drive. Scouts distributed more than
270,000 bags on Saturday, Nov. 10 in all communities in the Metro East
and other areas of Southern IL. Today they returned to collect the bags
filled with canned goods and non perishable food items.
Locally in the Piasa Bird District, which covers parts of Madison
County, Calhoun, Greene, MacCoupin and Jersey counties, 503 Scouts with
the help of 334 adult volunteers collected 59,123 items of food. Both
the Council and District are up significantly from 2011.
Nearly 100 local food pantries throughout the region rely on Scouting
for Food and the generosity of the community to help stock their shelves
before the holiday season and cold winter months. This year's donations
will provide many months supply for some pantries. All items collected
stay in the community to serve the needy. Scouting for Food is an
excellent opportunity each year to teach our young people the value of
service to others and support the great efforts of local food pantries
to ensure the needy of our area do not go hungry this winter. Thanks to
the entire community for their support.
