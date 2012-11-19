On Saturday, thousands of Scouts in the Lewis & Clark Council and

additional volunteers and parents collected 374,979 food items during

the annual "Scouting for Food" drive. Scouts distributed more than

270,000 bags on Saturday, Nov. 10 in all communities in the Metro East

and other areas of Southern IL. Today they returned to collect the bags

filled with canned goods and non perishable food items.

Locally in the Piasa Bird District, which covers parts of Madison

County, Calhoun, Greene, MacCoupin and Jersey counties, 503 Scouts with

the help of 334 adult volunteers collected 59,123 items of food. Both

the Council and District are up significantly from 2011.

Nearly 100 local food pantries throughout the region rely on Scouting

for Food and the generosity of the community to help stock their shelves

before the holiday season and cold winter months. This year's donations

will provide many months supply for some pantries. All items collected

stay in the community to serve the needy. Scouting for Food is an

excellent opportunity each year to teach our young people the value of

service to others and support the great efforts of local food pantries

to ensure the needy of our area do not go hungry this winter. Thanks to

the entire community for their support.

