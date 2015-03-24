May 2 Event Will Raise Money For Historic Collinsville Theatre

EDWARDSVILLE – Scott Credit Union signed on recently as a sponsor of the 2nd annual “Rockin’ for the Miner’s” benefit concert that will be held May 2 at the American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville to raise money for the historic Miner’s Theatre.

The benefit will be sponsored by Scott Credit Union and is scheduled for 6:30 to 11pm at the Legion Post at 1022 Vandalia Street in Collinsville. Tickets are $10 or $5 for kids under 12. Tickets will be available at the door, in advance at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce at 221 W. Main St. or online at www.historicminersinstitute.org.

All proceeds will benefit the Miner’s Institute Foundation (MIF), which is working to raise funds to purchase an audible fire alarm system needed as part of the effort to renovate and reopen the historic theatre.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Miner’s Theatre was funded by union miners and opened on Dec. 28, 1918, as a performance space, United Mine Workers union hall and a place to hold community meetings.

“The Miner’s Theatre is one of Collinsville’s most valuable historic, architectural and cultural assets,” said Scott Credit Union Community Relations Representative Cassidy Beck. “We are delighted to be part of the effort to raise the funds needed to reopen it. The benefit promises to be a great time and it’s certainly for a fantastic cause.”

In addition to live music, the event will feature a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and other activities. There will be a cash bar and food will be available during the event.

Several area bands are donating their time and talents for the benefit, including the Quarter Draw Band, Doc Holiday, Sweet n Sour and the Jammin’ Ringtonz.

The Miner's Institute Foundation (MIF) is a non-profit corporation organized by volunteer citizens for the purpose of raising funds for the rehabilitation and support of the Miner's Theatre.

The Miner's Institute Foundation will support the advancement of the arts and recreation by cultivating, promoting, bolstering, sponsoring and developing in our community an appreciation and understanding of all the arts and recreation. For more information visit www.historicminersinstitute.org.

