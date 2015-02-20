EDWARDSVILLE – Several area high schools are receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation kits to help students learn CPR thanks to a partnership between the American Heart Association and Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union signed on recently as a three-year sponsor of the heart association program to provide CPR kits to Triad, Collinsville, Mascoutah, Cahokia, Waterloo and Columbia high schools.

The kits will help the high schools meet the new state mandate requiring that students know how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

Scott Credit Union is contributing $35,000 to help fund the program, according to SCU Community Relations Supervisor Jennifer Hess.

“This is a great way for us to support our local schools in providing the students with CPR training,” Hess said. “We are thankful to the American Heart Association for bringing us the opportunity to be involved.”

The CPR kits that the schools are receiving include 10 inflatable mannequin torsos, the pumps to inflate them and instructional videos.

“The mannequins are designed so they make a clicking sound when the student is performing the CPR correctly,” said Renee Ades of the American Heart Association. “It is really good practice for the students. They know when

they are performing the CPR correctly.”

Representatives from Scott Credit Union were on hand at several schools recently with Ades to present the kits to school administrators and students.

“This is another opportunity for us to support our community and the people who live here,” Hess said. “It is our way of showing our support for our area schools.”

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed more than $330,000 and its employees volunteered more than 2,700 hours to a variety of local civic efforts throughout the region in 2014.

The credit union has contributed approximately $1.4 million and its employees have volunteered nearly 13,000 hours to a variety of local civic efforts and financial education throughout the region in past six years.

“We realize that without our members and the communities in which we serve, we would not exist as a financial alternative,” Hess noted. “Supporting our communities is very important to us.”

The credit union has increased its community involvement in the past few years while also increasing its efforts to educate consumers of the value of doing their financial business with a not-for-profit credit union.

“We want people in the area to know more about the value of doing business with a credit union,” she added. “That is why we have focused our time on educating area residents about Scott Credit Union. One of the big ways

we’ve done that is through our community involvement.”

“In times like these, people are really looking for ways to reduce expenses and save money,” Hess noted. “We are a great alternative that helps them to do that.”

Scott Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is member owned. The credit union recently gave about $1.8 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate.

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org, call 1-800-888-4728, or stop by any of the credit union’s branches.

