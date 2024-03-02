ALTON - Revity Credit Union donates $1,350 for TreeHouse Wildlife Center through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program. The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

By making a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission.

During the month of February, Revity Credit Union employees raised $1,350 for TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s mission is to rescue, rehab and release wildlife and promote environmental awareness through education. They are hosting their Spring Baby Shower on April 22nd, 2024 from 10AM – 4PM to celebrate their native wild babies.

Stop by their facility and enjoy free games, activities, crafts and a magic show. Bring a donation to be entered to win door prizes. To find out more about TreeHouse Wildlife Center visit their website, treehousewildlifecenter.com. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

