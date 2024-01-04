Scott Credit Union Community Foundation Awards $100,000 To Local Schools
EDWARDSVILLE – The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation recently awarded $100,000 With You education grants to support various educational initiatives in 34 schools. Since 2020, the Foundation has allocated over $205,000 to a variety of school projects. The With You grant program has become a cornerstone of the Foundation's commitment to fostering innovation and growth in local educational environments.
The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation raises money to support these efforts through their annual golf scramble and by donating a percentage of annual purchases made by members with their SCU debit cards.
Frank Padak, President and CEO of Scott Credit Union, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "At Scott Credit Union, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. The With You program reflects our commitment to supporting schools and nurturing the potential of students. We are proud to invest in these innovative educational projects that will have a lasting impact on the young people in the communities where we live and work.”
In 2023, nearly 100 With You grant applications were submitted. The With You grants were selected by a volunteer committee, and all submissions remained anonymous until after the winners were selected. Winners were chosen based on need, the percentage of student enrollment impacted by the project, and the direct benefit the project will offer to students.
The 34 winning schools are:
- Belle Valley School (Belleville, IL) – Chicken coop for STEM and horticulture program
- Belleville West High School (Belleville, IL) – Student recognition program
- Brittany Woods Middle School (University City, MO) – Great Skate Rocks STEM program and activities, and Social Emotional Support program
- Civic Memorial High School (Bethalto, IL) – RISE program to equip students with skills such as Respect, Intent, Self Control, and Excellence
- Evangelical Elementary School (Godfrey, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures
- Father McGivney Catholic High School (Maryville, IL) – Probes to enhance STEM offerings for students
- Forder Elementary (Mehlville School District) – Therapy dog training for special education classes
- Glen Carbon Elementary (Glen Carbon, IL) – Little Lending Library
- Halls Ferry Intermediate (Ferguson-Florissant District) – Coats for students in need
- Highland High School (Highland, IL) – Student-run bi-weekly news program
- Hinchcliffe Elementary (O’Fallon, IL) – Outdoor Science Classroom
- James Avant Elementary School (Washington Park, IL) – Social Emotional Learning Room for students who have experienced traumatic events
- Lebanon Elementary School (Lebanon, IL) – Materials and supplies to create a student STEAM lab
- Meadows Elementary School (St. Louis, MO) – Great Skate Rocks STEM program and activities
- Millstadt Consolidated (Millstadt, IL) – Non-perishable food and personal care items for the Panther Pantry available for students and families in need
- Millstadt Primary (Millstadt, IL) – PATH Program to promote student wellness program
- North County Christian School (Florissant, MO) – Community garden that will provide fresh produce for students and families in need
- Northwest School (Evergreen Park, IL) – Math program to identify skills in which students need more support
- Notre Dame Academy (Belleville, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures
- O’Fallon Township High School (O’Fallon, IL) – Performance team program for individuals with disabilities
- Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville, IL) – Reading Room for students
- Pontiac William Holliday (Fairview Heights, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures
- Restoration & Wellness Center at Mark Twain (Ferguson-Florissant District) – Water Bottle Filling Stations
- Rogers Elementary (Waterloo, IL) – Playground communication board for nonverbal students to communicate
- South Primary School (Roxana, IL) – Program to enhance social emotional skills for Early SHELLS students
- Jacob Elementary (St. Jacob, IL) – Social Emotional supplies for classrooms
- Mary’s (Edwardsville, IL) – Math software for students to target areas of need
- Teresa Catholic School (Belleville, IL) – Blessing Bags and Stress Kits for those in need
- Trenton Elementary (Trenton, IL) – Special education classroom supplies
- Triad High School (Troy, IL) – Future Business Leaders of America program for career and technical students
- Twin Chimneys Elementary (O’Fallon, MO) – Sphero Indi Robots for TEAM program
- Waterloo Junior High School (Waterloo, IL) – Care Closet items for students in need and literature classroom supplies
- Woerner Elementary (St. Louis, MO) – Water Bottle Filling Stations
- Woodland Elementary (Edwardsville, IL) – Translating devices for non-English speaking students
The With You grant program continues to be a testament to the SCU Community Foundation's dedication to enhancing educational experiences for students in the communities they serve. The Community Foundation looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of these grants on the growth and development of local schools and their students.
Scott Credit Union Community Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information regarding the Foundation and its With You grant program, visit our Community Foundation page.
Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back millions of dollars to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the years.
Scott Credit Union currently has 24 locations; 22 locations in metro St. Louis including: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Breese, IL; Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Trenton, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL; and two branches in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, IL; and at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.
