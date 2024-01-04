EDWARDSVILLE – The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation recently awarded $100,000 With You education grants to support various educational initiatives in 34 schools. Since 2020, the Foundation has allocated over $205,000 to a variety of school projects. The With You grant program has become a cornerstone of the Foundation's commitment to fostering innovation and growth in local educational environments.

The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation raises money to support these efforts through their annual golf scramble and by donating a percentage of annual purchases made by members with their SCU debit cards.

Frank Padak, President and CEO of Scott Credit Union, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "At Scott Credit Union, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. The With You program reflects our commitment to supporting schools and nurturing the potential of students. We are proud to invest in these innovative educational projects that will have a lasting impact on the young people in the communities where we live and work.”

In 2023, nearly 100 With You grant applications were submitted. The With You grants were selected by a volunteer committee, and all submissions remained anonymous until after the winners were selected. Winners were chosen based on need, the percentage of student enrollment impacted by the project, and the direct benefit the project will offer to students.

The 34 winning schools are:

Belle Valley School (Belleville, IL) – Chicken coop for STEM and horticulture program

Belleville West High School (Belleville, IL) – Student recognition program

Brittany Woods Middle School (University City, MO) – Great Skate Rocks STEM program and activities, and Social Emotional Support program

Civic Memorial High School (Bethalto, IL) – RISE program to equip students with skills such as Respect, Intent, Self Control, and Excellence

Evangelical Elementary School (Godfrey, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures

Father McGivney Catholic High School (Maryville, IL) – Probes to enhance STEM offerings for students

Forder Elementary (Mehlville School District) – Therapy dog training for special education classes

Glen Carbon Elementary (Glen Carbon, IL) – Little Lending Library

Halls Ferry Intermediate (Ferguson-Florissant District) – Coats for students in need

Highland High School (Highland, IL) – Student-run bi-weekly news program

Hinchcliffe Elementary (O’Fallon, IL) – Outdoor Science Classroom

James Avant Elementary School (Washington Park, IL) – Social Emotional Learning Room for students who have experienced traumatic events

Lebanon Elementary School (Lebanon, IL) – Materials and supplies to create a student STEAM lab

Meadows Elementary School (St. Louis, MO) – Great Skate Rocks STEM program and activities

Millstadt Consolidated (Millstadt, IL) – Non-perishable food and personal care items for the Panther Pantry available for students and families in need

Millstadt Primary (Millstadt, IL) – PATH Program to promote student wellness program

North County Christian School (Florissant, MO) – Community garden that will provide fresh produce for students and families in need

Northwest School (Evergreen Park, IL) – Math program to identify skills in which students need more support

Notre Dame Academy (Belleville, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures

O’Fallon Township High School (O’Fallon, IL) – Performance team program for individuals with disabilities

Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville, IL) – Reading Room for students

Pontiac William Holliday (Fairview Heights, IL) – Enhanced student safety measures

Restoration & Wellness Center at Mark Twain (Ferguson-Florissant District) – Water Bottle Filling Stations

Rogers Elementary (Waterloo, IL) – Playground communication board for nonverbal students to communicate

South Primary School (Roxana, IL) – Program to enhance social emotional skills for Early SHELLS students

Jacob Elementary (St. Jacob, IL) – Social Emotional supplies for classrooms

Mary’s (Edwardsville, IL) – Math software for students to target areas of need

Teresa Catholic School (Belleville, IL) – Blessing Bags and Stress Kits for those in need

Trenton Elementary (Trenton, IL) – Special education classroom supplies

Triad High School (Troy, IL) – Future Business Leaders of America program for career and technical students

Twin Chimneys Elementary (O’Fallon, MO) – Sphero Indi Robots for TEAM program

Waterloo Junior High School (Waterloo, IL) – Care Closet items for students in need and literature classroom supplies

Woerner Elementary (St. Louis, MO) – Water Bottle Filling Stations

Woodland Elementary (Edwardsville, IL) – Translating devices for non-English speaking students

The With You grant program continues to be a testament to the SCU Community Foundation's dedication to enhancing educational experiences for students in the communities they serve. The Community Foundation looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of these grants on the growth and development of local schools and their students.

Scott Credit Union Community Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information regarding the Foundation and its With You grant program, visit our Community Foundation page.

Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back millions of dollars to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 24 locations; 22 locations in metro St. Louis including: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Breese, IL; Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Trenton, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL; and two branches in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, IL; and at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.

