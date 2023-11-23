EDWARDSVILLE — Scott Credit Union proudly announces the success of their 80 Acts of Kindness initiative, marking a milestone in their 80th-anniversary celebrations. This campaign, designed to give back to the communities they serve, commenced with the planting of trees in collaboration with Heartland Conservancy.

SCU has completed more than 80 Acts of Kindness and expects to complete 100 Acts of Kindness before the end of the year, a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Each of SCU's 25 branches and many departments have actively participated in various projects, showcasing the credit union's dedication to both members and the broader community. From tree planting to painting dugouts, and helping young, first-time mothers to unhoused veterans, SCU has reached many people this year.

"The overwhelming success of our 80 Acts of Kindness initiative truly reflects the generosity and compassion that defines Scott Credit Union,” remarked Frank Padak, President and CEO of Scott Credit Union. “Our members, employees, and communities have been at the heart of our mission for the past 80 years, and this program is our way of expressing gratitude and giving back."

Article continues after sponsor message

Employees donated needed items such as classroom supplies, canned goods, and pet toys along with their time, which was spent restoring furniture, playing with rescued dogs and beautifying local parks. SCU's multifaceted approach addressed a diverse range of community needs. The impact extends far beyond immediate assistance, fostering a renewed sense of purpose among SCU employees post-Covid.

"I love to see our employees engaged, giving their time, talents, and their own money to causes they believe in,” said Padak. “This is not just a part of our mission; it's a big part of who we are as an organization. Our commitment to community service is unwavering, and the 80 Acts of Kindness initiative has rekindled the spirit of volunteerism within our team."

Scott Credit Union's dedication to community service does not end with the success of their 80 Acts of Kindness. The credit union remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the community in 2024 and beyond.

More information and photos of all 80+ Acts of Kindness can be found on social media and on Scott Credit Union’s website scu.org. A video overview of our initiative can be seen here:

More like this: