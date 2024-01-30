EDWARDSVILLE - Scott Ahart was officially appointed to the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education during their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Ahart will finish John McDole’s four-year term. McDole stepped down from the Board in November. The Board put out a call for applications and interviewed applicants in special executive session meetings throughout the month of January.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the applicants who showed interest in filling the open position on the Board,” said President Jill Bertels. “Each interview proved that these individuals were highly qualified and had the safety and the best interests of our students and our staff as a priority.”

At Monday’s Board meeting, Ahart and the other Board members took an oath of office, administered by the Honorable Andrew Carruthers. Ahart then joined the Board for the remainder of the meeting.

Ahart has been a vocal critic of the school district in recent months. He has spoken during several Board meetings about bullying and racial harassment faced by students at the high school. During the October Board meeting, he encouraged Board members to leave the Board “if this is the best you can do.”

“Every one of you asked to be in these positions. Nobody forced you to be here,” Ahart said in October. “If this is the best you can do, I implore you…[to] move on. We’ll find somebody else.”

During the January meeting, the Board of Education welcomed Ahart to the Board. He will also serve on the Finance and Facilities Committees.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to welcome newly appointed Board member Scott Ahart to the Board,” Bertels said. “We look forward to working with you and making District Seven a school district of choice for our students, our employees and the parents. Welcome.”

