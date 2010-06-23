Is Starting a Business Right for You?

The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops can help you make a smart start.

The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops will help you:

Define and evaluate your ideas.

Develop a marketing strategy.

Identify the best ways to fund your startup.

Turn your idea into action with tools and templates.

Get useful and helpful mentoring sessions.

Connect with other entrepreneurs.

Jump-start your business idea with the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops. Successful and experienced executives will help you reach a “go or no-go” decision for starting a business.

Make a smart start. Attend the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops and begin your journey for small business success.

Overview

The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series provides five, three-hour workshops with action steps:

Start-up Basics (FREE)

Business­ Concept

Marketing Plan

Financial Projections (CJ SCHLOSSER)

Funding Sources and Next Steps

Sign-up

Get started today.

The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops are available for $31.25 each for 4 workshops. The first workshop is free.

You get the whole series for $125.00.

Not sure if the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series is for you? Call (618 830 - 9069) or visit (www2.lc.edu/score/swis.htm) for more information.