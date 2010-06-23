SCORE QuickStart Series Workshops Available for Those Interested in Starting a Business
Is Starting a Business Right for You?
The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops can help you make a smart start.
The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops will help you:
- Define and evaluate your ideas.
- Develop a marketing strategy.
- Identify the best ways to fund your startup.
- Turn your idea into action with tools and templates.
- Get useful and helpful mentoring sessions.
- Connect with other entrepreneurs.
Jump-start your business idea with the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops. Successful and experienced executives will help you reach a “go or no-go” decision for starting a business.
Make a smart start. Attend the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops and begin your journey for small business success.
Overview
The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series provides five, three-hour workshops with action steps:
- Start-up Basics (FREE)
- Business Concept
- Marketing Plan
- Financial Projections (CJ SCHLOSSER)
- Funding Sources and Next Steps
SPONSORS:
CARROLTON BANK
CORNERSTONE BANK
FIRST CLOVER LEAF BANK
LIBERTY BANK
BANK OF EDWARDSVILLE
COUNTRY INSURANCE
RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION
Sign-up
Get started today.
The SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series Workshops are available for $31.25 each for 4 workshops. The first workshop is free.
You get the whole series for $125.00.
Not sure if the SCORE QuickSTARTTM Series is for you? Call (618 830 - 9069) or visit (www2.lc.edu/score/swis.htm) for more information.
