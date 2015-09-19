



ALTON - Several volunteers were at Alton street corners today and will continue on Saturday, collecting money for the annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive.

For the men out volunteering, it seems to be a rite of passage and a labor of love helping others. Volunteers from both St. Mary's and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Churches in Alton participated together in the drive.

John Schwegel was one of the volunteers out on Broadway by Ardent Mills on Friday morning and he said this is something he has done for 30 years.

"I love helping out the needy and also I belong to the Knights of Columbus," he said. "The proceeds of the Tootsie Roll Drive go toward people with intellectual disabilities. The money goes to a lot of different organizations in the Alton area.

"Knights of Columbus is a very good organization. I have a lot of good friends who belong to the Knights and our goal is to help the needy and the church."

Schwegel said over the weekend there will be 40 to 50 volunteers total from both churches helping him.

