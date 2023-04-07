JERSEYVILLE - Skyler Schuster led with three hits and three RBIs, Charlie Fahnestock added a pair of hits and an RBI, Andrew Bober hit a solo home run and Drew Zacha struck out four in five innings of work on the mound as Marquette Catholic took an 8-6 baseball win at Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

The Explorers got out of the gate with two runs in the first, two more in the third and three runs in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead before the Panthers scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Marquette scored a single run in the sixth, with Jersey scoring four times in the home half, then scored a single run to pull to within the 8-6 final.

Schuster had a double among his three hit, three RBI collection for Marquette, with Charlie Fahnestock having two hits and his RBI, Bober's solo shot was his only hit and RBI on the day, Hayden Garner and Will Fahnestock also came up with a hit and drove in a run each and both Karson Morrissey and Hayden Sherman also had hits.

Zacha went five innings on the mound for Marquette, fanning four, while Scott Vickrey struck out one and Jack Spain pitched the seventh and picked up the save for Zacha.

Drake Goetten led the Panthers with two hits and an RBI, while Griffin Williams had two hits, both Zach Weiner and Easton Heafner had a hit and RBI each, Ethan Klunk had a hit and both Gage Walker and Tanner Brunaugh drove in a run each.

Williams struck out seven on the mound, while J.R. Wells fanned one.

Marquette Catholic head baseball coach Tim Fahnestock said he is pleased with his team's 9-4 overall start and Thursday's performance against Jersey.

"We got 2 in the first and gave Drew Zacha the lead," the coach said. "Drew threw the ball extremely well. We got in some trouble and was able to work out. We built a good lead and became complacent. Early in the game we were attacking the zone early. After we got the lead, we didn’t continue to do that. Drew was reaching his limit for the day and we had to go the pen. This opened the door for Jersey to get back in it.

"Hats off to Jersey, they never quit and got right back in the game."

The Explorers are now 9-4 and play Metro-East Lutheran in a Gateway Metro Conference set Tuesday and Thursday, the first game at Martin Luther Field, with the return game set for Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park. Sandwiched in-between is a game at Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m., then Marquette plays at home against Collinsville on Apr. 15, with the first pitch set for noon.

The Panthers slip to 6-6 and hosts Springfield Southeast Saturday morning at 10 a.m., then play a home-and-home Mississippi Valley Conference series against Civic Memorial, hosting the Eagles Monday, the play the return match at the Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday, then continues their busy week with games at Carlinville next Thursday and a home game against Hardin Calhoun Apr. 14, with all games set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

