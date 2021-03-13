EDWARDSVILLE - Fred Schulte today announced his intention to seek election as Edwardsville Township Supervisor at the upcoming consolidated election to be held on April 6, 2021. Schulte currently serves as Township Supervisor after being appointed to the position in the fall of 2017. Schulte previously served as Township Clerk from 2001 to 2018.

“After serving as Edwardsville Township Clerk for more than 17 years and serving as Township Supervisor for the past four years, I have the experience to continue to lead Edwardsville Township. As Township Clerk, I reduced my pay by 33% and achieved a 98% transparency score from the Illinois Policy Institute”, said Schulte.

As Township Supervisor, Schulte has worked to make Edwardsville Township Community Park (Airplane Park), located 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, accessible to individuals with disabilities.

“I have installed accessible parking spaces, picnic tables, bbq grills, and sidewalks – all to make sure everyone can enjoy the park,” said Schulte.

Schulte looks forward to completing the renovation and expansion of the Township Hall, located at 300 W Park Street in Edwardsville. “The renovation will make the Township Hall accessible to individuals with disabilities. I want to make sure everyone has access to the services we provide. The expansion will allow us to increase the services we deliver, provide much needed office and storage space, and upgrade the electrical service to the building,” said Schulte.

Article continues after sponsor message

During Schulte’s first term as Township Supervisor, the Township has expanded the assistance programs offered by the Township.

“We have offered more than 20 Lunch and Learns to educate area organizations about services available in our community. We assisted more than 2200 residents through our assistance programs – energy, housing, food, etc. We have also increased the number of seniors we enroll in Medicare/Medicaid. Most recently, we became an intake site for the emergency housing assistance provided by Madison County. I am extremely proud of the ways the Township has reached out into the community to provide much needed services with such limited resources,” said Schulte.

For more information about Mr. Schulte, visit the website:

www.fredschulte.com





More like this: