To date, there have been few bats on Marquette freshman Meghan Schorman’s softball pitches.

On Wednesday, Schorman fanned 17 and walked two in a two-hit shutout. Marquette shut out Roxana 3-0.

Schorman has 46 strikeouts after the first three Marquette games and is carrying a 3-0 record and 1.11 ERA. She has allowed only eight hits in those three games.

Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said he expected Schorman to throw well, but she has been nothing short of phenomenal in the first three games.

“She has pitched some high level Select ball in St. Louis on a team over there,” he said. “She is well known in the summer Select circles. I am impressed by what she has done so far at the varsity level.”

Grace Frost, another freshman, Schorman’s battery mate at catcher, smacked in the winning RBI in the game against Roxana.

Wiedman was equally impressed with Rexford.

“It was a good early season pitching match for both teams,” he said. “Both teams wanted to see how they did against some good pitching. It was a good test for both.”

Marquette is scheduled to host Brussels on Wednesday. The Explorers play Dupo and Belleville West on Saturday in a doubleheader. The Explorers have Columbia on tap next Wednesday.

