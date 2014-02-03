There's no school on Monday, February 17, so let your child spend a fun-filled afternoon with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). The special event will be held from 12-3pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The event is open

to all resident and non-resident 2nd-6th graders. Price is $12 per child and registration must be completed by Friday, 2/14. It is important to note that "at-the-door registration" will not be available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jerseyville Little League. There will be sports, movie, craft, board games, snacks and most importantly FUN! Popcorn and water will be included in the admission price, while supplies last. Additional concession items will be available for purchase. Kids will not want to miss out on this fun event, so register now!

For more information or to learn how to register, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

