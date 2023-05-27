EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program has received reaccreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). ACPE is the only accrediting body for schools and colleges of pharmacy in the United States.

“Accreditation of the Doctor of Pharmacy program by ACPE reflects the continued commitment that the SIUE School of Pharmacy has in providing a program of learning that includes quality assurance as well as quality improvement,” said Mark Luer, PharmD, FCCP, dean of the SOP.

“Receiving the stamp of approval through accreditation, we know that what we are currently doing and how we are planning for the future are both on target and relevant,” continued Luer. “In turn, this process helps the School of Pharmacy stay on course to assure that our students will continue to be practice ready upon graduation and importantly, germane to the ever-changing pharmacy workforce.”

The PharmD program underwent extensive evaluation by ACPE including evaluating the policies, procedures, curriculum and student success measures. The SOP has been granted an eight-year accreditation status and successfully met the 25 standards set forth by the accrediting agency.

“SIUE School of Pharmacy continues to rank #1 out of all schools in Illinois and Missouri for NAPLEX board pass rates and has exceeded the state and national averages for the past eight years, which is a testament to the high-quality education we provide at the SOP,” said Katie Ronald, PharmD, BCPS, director of assessment and clinical associate professor in the SOP. “Accreditation ensures that the pharmacy program meets high standards of education, by providing the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to become successful pharmacists.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. The School of Pharmacy is dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists through a curriculum that is nationally recognized as a model for offering students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. Areas of excellence include drug design and discovery core, pediatric practice, chronic pain research and practice, and diabetes research and practice.

