EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis School District, a GEAR UP program site, announced their participation in National GEAR UP Week 2018. This week (September 24-28) commemorates the continuing success of Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a college access program providing students and families the support and resources they need for college access and success. Since its inception in 1999, GEAR UP has improved educational outcomes for millions of low-income, minority and disadvantaged students across the United States, including students in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis School District 189 will celebrate National GEAR UP Week 2018 with daily activities to encourage awareness about GEAR UP and the value of college education. On Monday, parents, staff, band members and local college mascots welcomed students with pictures and giveaways! On Tuesday during homeroom, juniors and seniors participated in timed game of college trivia – with prices awarded to top competitors from each grade. Families join students and staff on Wednesday for Family College Night at East St. Louis Senior High School at 6:00 p.m. On Thursday, staff will be wearing college shirts and teachers will be sharing their “teacher college journey” with students during advisory period.

This summer, District 189 GEAR UP students visited 13 colleges in the states of North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Students were exposed to a variety of campuses, including historically black colleges like Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T, to private schools such as Duke and the College of William and Mary. Students and their parents are learning about making the best college choice to fit their learning needs, career plans, budget, and other factors. National GEAR UP Week is a time to celebrate college preparation in the community and continue conversations of college fit.

The District 189 GEAR UP program serves students starting in 7th grade and follows them through their first year of postsecondary education. Our seven-year, nationally awarded grant focuses on serving students graduating in 2019 and 2020 and includes direct services to these students and their families. GEAR UP Week affords students with the opportunity to participate in various college and career awareness activities such as college tours, college week, scholarship applications, and more.

For more information about the GEAR UP program at the East St. Louis School District contact Staccy Lampkin at staccy.lampkin@estl189.com.

