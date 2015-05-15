A school bus and vehicle collided on Friday afternoon on Milton Road in Alton. The call came out at 2:42 p.m. Alton Police and Alton Fire Department were quickly on the scene.

The bus was carrying seven Alton sixth through eighth grade students, but no one was injured. There was also a bus driver and bus monitor aboard the bus.

The driver of the vehicle was on his feet after the accident but was transported to an area hospital.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the children on the bus were taken by another bus home. The school bus was towed away, he said.

House said he and the other police, firefighters and emergency personnel were glad no one on the bus was injured and the motorist was standing and talking before he was taken to the hospital.

