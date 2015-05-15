An Alton Police officer helps with traffic after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on Milton Road. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

A school bus and vehicle collided on Friday afternoon on Milton Road in Alton. The call came out at 2:42 p.m. Alton Police and Alton Fire Department were quickly on the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The bus was carrying seven Alton sixth through eighth grade students, but no one was injured. There was also a bus driver and bus monitor aboard the bus.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the vehicle was on his feet after the accident but was transported to an area hospital.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the children on the bus were taken by another bus home. The school bus was towed away, he said.

House said he and the other police, firefighters and emergency personnel were glad no one on the bus was injured and the motorist was standing and talking before he was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle is shown that crashed with a school bus. Fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene after the accident. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Jul 12, 2023 - Three Die, Many Injured, In Fatal Greyhound Bus Crash In Madison County

Jul 13, 2023 - Names Released Of Victims In Fatal Greyhound Accident

Oct 4, 2023 - Ongoing Driver Shortage: MCT Proposes Limited Short-Term Service Reductions

Sep 12, 2023 - As School Year Begins, Duckworth Re-Introduces Legislation To Improve School Bus Safety

Jul 20, 2023 - Aunt: It Has 'Left A Hole In Family:' Granite City Man Still Missing After Four Months

 