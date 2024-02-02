JERSEY - A school bus collided head-on with a tree on Illinois Route 16 between Cherry Lane and Rangeline in Jersey County on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The bus was not occupied by any students.

The driver was airlifted out as a precautionary measure with an apparent broken ankle.

Jersey County Sheriff Nicholas Manns said the female driver was conscious and alert when she was flown out and there were no kids on the school bus.

Manns said the road was blocked in that area for about 45 minutes while the woman was transported from that scene.

“The bus is likely totaled,” Manns said. “The entire front end of the bus was destroyed. Thankfully no one was on it at the time.”

Sheriff Manns thanked the Jerseyville Fire Department, the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, the Survival Flight and Jersey Community School District 100 for assisting the Jersey County Sheriff's Office in the crash response.

