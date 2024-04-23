EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police Troop 8 released information today about a three-passenger unit crash involving two passenger vehicles and a school bus. The accident report started at 3:01 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Illinois Route 159 at Tranquility Ridge Road in Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary information released by ISP was as follows:

"ISP Troop 8 responded to the above location for a three-unit crash involving two passenger vehicles and a school bus. The school bus was fully occupied with no injuries reported at the scene.

"The driver and passenger of Unit 2, black Acura, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 3, white GMC, reported no injuries. There is no further information available at this time."

More like this: