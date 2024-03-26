GLEN CARBON - The Annual Glen Carbon Easter Egg hunt turned out to be a big success with many in attendance.

The Village of Glen Carbon thanked everyone who helped make the day at Schon Park successful.

"We appreciate our Village Police Department, the Fire District and everyone that helped to make the event a success," the village said. "Others were Walmart, the Police Association, Happy Up, the Kiwanis and volunteers from the CEC and St. James Church either donated time or resources for toys, eggs, candy or both.

"We loved our community and seeing all of the smiles made this event one to remember!"

