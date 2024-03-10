JERSEYVILLE - Applications remain open until March 15, 2024 for over $58,000 in scholarships across the State of Illinois offered by the Illinois Sheriffs Association and several local sheriff’s offices, including the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.

Jersey County Sheriff Nicholas J. Manns announced in a press release that his office will be awarding two scholarships at $500 each. These are part of more than $58,000 total in college scholarships being offered throughout the State of Illinois by the ISA to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Certain conditions apply: these scholarships are to be applied to “tuition, books, and fees only” and students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.

There will be no restriction on any applicant for reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-2025 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at your local sheriff's office or online on the ISA website. Online forms must be completed, printed, and postmarked or turned in to the sheriff of the county in which you currently reside by Friday, March 15, 2024.

The names of all 2024-2025 scholarship winners will be announced by May 1, 2024, on the ISA Facebook page and website. Scholarship winners will also be notified in writing by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.

A directory of sheriff's offices is available on the ISA website at ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory. See the online application for more information about the scholarships available, including program guidelines and more.

