EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development will once again be offering scholarships to low-income students planning to attend college next fall.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are or will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The Community Services Block Grant program will select 14 students to receive a $1,500 scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship, please contact the financial aid offices on the campuses of LCCC, SWIC and SIUE, a local high school counselor’s office or the county’s website at www.co.madison.il.us at Community Development, Community Services Block Grant Program

To be eligible, selected students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as other requirements as follows:

The amount of each scholarship will be $1,500. Awards will be dispersed in two, $750 increments at the start of each semester.

Scholarships will be awarded to the college.

Candidates must be residents of Madison County, Ill.

Candidates must meet the criteria for poverty income for the entire household (attached for three months) and complete the intake/family member information forms and college application. In addition, the candidate’s entire household over 18 years of age must provide proof of (gross) income for 90 days, along with verification documents such as check stubs and printouts or income statements.

Family Size

90-Day Income

1

$3,768.75

2

$5,075.00

3

$6,381.25

4

$7,687.50

5

$8,993.75

6

$10,300

7

$11,606.25

8

$12,912.50

For families with more than eight members, add $1,634 for each additional member.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of their college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit one letter of recommendation from a high school or college official from an institution attended or one attending. Letters of recommendation must be submitted on official letterhead.

Candidates must submit a one-page essay describing themselves, their college plans and career goals. Essays should consist of students’ personal experiences and/or circumstances. Candidates should tell us something not communicated in the application, which sets apart their scholarship application from others. Examples include, but are not limited to:

Hobbies, special interests and unique skills.

Volunteer work and involvement with organizations in the community.

When and what type of awards or special recognition.

Goals and ambitions the scholarship committee should know about.

How would receiving this scholarship impact your life?

Previous recipients may apply for the scholarship again so long as they maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 to 4.0.

Deadline to submit the scholarship application is June 1, 2018. The CSBG Advisory Council Scholarship Committee will review all applications; make final selections and make the announcement in July.

Completed applications can be mailed or delivered to: Madison County Community Development, Attn: Amy Lyerla, 130 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information contact Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4382.

